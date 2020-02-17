Ekta Kapoor's K Serials will make you nostalgic

Television was one of the fastest growing mediums. More TV shows were popping up than ever before, and ratings were at all-time highs. Viewers tended to be interested in laugh-out-loud moments.

We used to love Ekta Kapoor's K Serials which made our childhood colorful and entertaining.We have a lot of memories from these serials.

Ekta Kapoor has showed us family drama, love story, thirllers, comedy in her own way to make our childhood awesome.With various 90s shows making a comeback, we're feeling all the nostalgia for those incredible TV shows that defined our childhood.

Here are the lists of Ekta Kapoor's K serials which made our childhood awesome. Check out the serials below and their awesome title track which would definately make you nostalgic.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Title Song

Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki title song

Kumkum Title Song

Kusum title song

Kahin Kisi Roz Title Song

Kutumb Title song

Kasauti Zindagi Ki title song

Kavyanjali Title Song

Kasam Se title song

Kahin to Hoga Title song

Kitni Mohabbat Hai title song

Kalash Title Song

Kohi Apna Sa title song

Kayamath Title song

Kya Dil Mein Hai Title Song

Kesar title song

Kaisa Yeh Pyar Hai title song

Karam Apnaa Apnaa Title Song

K Street Pali Hill Title song