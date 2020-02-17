Ekta Kapoor's K Serials will make you nostalgic
Television was one of the fastest growing mediums. More TV shows were popping up than ever before, and ratings were at all-time highs. Viewers tended to be interested in laugh-out-loud moments.
We used to love Ekta Kapoor's K Serials which made our childhood colorful and entertaining.We have a lot of memories from these serials.
Ekta Kapoor has showed us family drama, love story, thirllers, comedy in her own way to make our childhood awesome.With various 90s shows making a comeback, we're feeling all the nostalgia for those incredible TV shows that defined our childhood.
Here are the lists of Ekta Kapoor's K serials which made our childhood awesome. Check out the serials below and their awesome title track which would definately make you nostalgic.
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Title Song
Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki title song
Kumkum Title Song
Kusum title song
Kahin Kisi Roz Title Song
Kutumb Title song
Kasauti Zindagi Ki title song
Kavyanjali Title Song
Kasam Se title song
Kahin to Hoga Title song
Kitni Mohabbat Hai title song
Kalash Title Song
Kohi Apna Sa title song
Kayamath Title song
Kya Dil Mein Hai Title Song
Kesar title song
Kaisa Yeh Pyar Hai title song
Karam Apnaa Apnaa Title Song
K Street Pali Hill Title song