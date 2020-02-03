  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ekta Kapoor showers 'love' on Smriti Irani's son

Ekta Kapoor showers 'love' on Smriti Irani's son

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 03 Feb 2020 15:20:01 IST

Mumbai, Feb 3 (IANS) TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor has showered love on Smriti Irani's son Zohr Irani in a throwback photograph the Union Minister of Women and Child Development shared on social media.

Smriti on Sunday shared a throwback photograph of herself holding Zohr when he was a just a toddler. She also shared a picture of a painting made by her son, where he had written "I lob you" on it.

She captioned the image: "Dearest @zohrirani_24 I lob you too. #memories #mybaby."

Ekta, who has worked with Smriti in the longest running TV show "Kiyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi", commented: "Love him."

"Kiyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" revolved around an ideal daughter-in-law Tulsi Virani, the daughter of a pandit married to the grandson of rich business tycoon Govardhan Virani. The role of the protagonist Tulsi Virani was played by Smriti.

--IANS

dc/bg

News2020 BAFTA awards: Renee Zellweger bags her second BAFTA award

2020 BAFTA awards: Renee Zellweger bags her second BAFTA award

NewsSuper Bowl 2020: Jennifer Lopez & Shakira's 'incredible' performance woos fans

Super Bowl 2020: Jennifer Lopez & Shakira's 'incredible' performance woos fans

News'Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship' Trailer: Vicky Kaushal is trapped in a haunted ship

'Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship' Trailer: Vicky Kaushal is trapped in a haunted ship

NewsRebel Wilson opens up on MeToo movement in Hollywood

Rebel Wilson opens up on MeToo movement in Hollywood

NewsBeyonce and Jay-Z face criticism for sitting during 2020 Super Bowl

Beyonce and Jay-Z face criticism for sitting during 2020 Super Bowl

News'Baaghi 3' poster: Tiger Shroff is gearing up against a nation

'Baaghi 3' poster: Tiger Shroff is gearing up against a nation

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Mere Parwardigaar' by Arijit Singh

Song Lyrics of 'Mere Parwardigaar' by Arijit Singh

News2020 BAFTA awards: Renee Zellweger bags her second BAFTA award

2020 BAFTA awards: Renee Zellweger bags her second BAFTA award

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Mehfooz' from Hacked

Song Lyrics of 'Mehfooz' from Hacked