  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Elizabeth Hurley says she's too old to wear bikini in public

Elizabeth Hurley says she's too old to wear bikini in public

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 09 Feb 2020 03:15:03 IST

Los Angeles, Feb 9 (IANS) Actress Elizabeth Hurley, 54, says she is "too old" to wear a bikini in public.

"Most people are fine lying down, but when they stand up they want to cover up, including me," she said during a podcast, reports mirror.co.uk.

"I like to cover up a lot. I certainly wouldn't walk round a public beach parading in a bikini anymore. I'm much too old. But, privately, of course," she added.

However, just two weeks ago, the actress posted a photo on Instagram clad in a red bikini, sitting beside a swimming pool.

Before that, she had also posted a photo in a leopard print bikini.

She has also previously revealed her many bikini photos on holiday taken by her son Damien, 17.

--IANS

nn/arm

NewsPriyanka Chopra shares some words of wisdom with her fans

Priyanka Chopra shares some words of wisdom with her fans

NewsWhy Rihanna likes to 'antagonise' fans?

Why Rihanna likes to 'antagonise' fans?

NewsJennifer Lopez sizzles in barely-there bodysuit for her new music video

Jennifer Lopez sizzles in barely-there bodysuit for her new music video

NewsAditya's MALANG is decent, Saif's JAWAANI fair, 250 crore for Ajay's TANHAJI!

Aditya's MALANG is decent, Saif's JAWAANI fair, 250 crore for Ajay's TANHAJI!

NewsAnupam Kher hosts acting class at New York University

Anupam Kher hosts acting class at New York University

NewsRana Daggubati confident about his football team

Rana Daggubati confident about his football team

FeatureThese 'Naagin' songs from your favourite show 'Naagin'

These 'Naagin' songs from your favourite show 'Naagin'

Movie ReviewBirds Of Prey Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Birds Of Prey Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'No Judgement' by Niall Horan

Song Lyrics of 'No Judgement' by Niall Horan