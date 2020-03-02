  1. Home
  Elle Fanning: Important to talk about dealing with grief

Elle Fanning: Important to talk about dealing with grief

02 Mar 2020

Los Angeles, March 2 (IANS) Hollywood actress Elle Fanning, who stars alongside Justice Smith in the romantic-drama film "All the Bright Places", says it's important to talk about "dealing with grief and pain".

The film tells the story of two characters who struggle with the emotional and physical scars of their past - and Fanning thinks the movie highlights an important issue, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The actress, who plays Violet Markey in the movie, said: "Dealing with grief and pain is something that isn't really talked about enough."

The film is based on a best-selling novel by Jennifer Niven. Fanning hopes it will satisfy people who are fans of the book. She also thinks the Brett Haley-directed movie could help other young people who have gone through similar experiences to her on-screen character.

She told Collider: "Violet's trajectory of her grieving process is something that we really wanted to stay truthful. It's her process, and everyone's process is different, but it's life. Also, it's Jennifer Niven's story. This isn't fiction. This really happened to her, when she was young. She had a boyfriend who this happened to.

"So, we wanted to make sure that it was handled with care. We also thought about fans of the book. We got to meet a lot of those kids and read letters from kids who this story has helped, and I hope that the movie does the same. There's a real community now. I think it's beautiful to create a community and a conversation."

--IANS

dc/vin

