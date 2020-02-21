  1. Home
Elli AvRam's new look gives us major 'Tomb Raider' vibes (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 21 Feb 2020 15:10:27 IST

Actress Elli AvrRams look from "Malang" has garnered wide praise, and pictures from her look test reminds one of Angelina Jolies Lara Croft from Hollywood film "Tomb Raider".

Elli can be seen in different poses, as she looks at the camera with intensity. She is wearing a black vest, pants and shoes - giving major "Tomb Raider" vibes.

On the professional front, Elli is enjoying the success of filmmaker Mohit Suri's "Malang", which has collected over Rs 50 crore at the box-office since its release.

"Malang" released on February 7. It stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. It is a romantic action thriller film produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Jay Shewakramani.

