  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Elli AvrRam: Let's make a movie on figure skating India

Elli AvrRam: Let's make a movie on figure skating India

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 05 Feb 2020 14:55:09 IST

Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) Actress Elli AvrRam shared a video of herself dancing on ice and said that a movie can be made on figure skating in India.

Elli on Wednesday took to Twitter to share the video. "Dancing on the ice in rental shoes for the first time... Let's make a movie on figure skating india! Hihi #figureskate," she captioned it.

Elli was last seen onscreen in the recently released "Malang". Directed by Mohit Suri, "Malang" also features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu.

She will next be seen in the Tamil film "Paris Paris" and Kannada movie "Butterfly".

--IANS

dc/in

NewsAshton Kutcher confesses his love for ex Demi Moore's kids

Ashton Kutcher confesses his love for ex Demi Moore's kids

NewsAshton Kutcher still loves Demi Moore's kids

Ashton Kutcher still loves Demi Moore's kids

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Sundar Lal Vows To Bring Daya Back To Jethaa Lal

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Sundar Lal Vows To Bring Daya Back To Jethaa Lal

NewsBillie Eilish defends Drake over texting controversy

Billie Eilish defends Drake over texting controversy

NewsAyushmann Khurrana discloses reason for doing films on taboo topics

Ayushmann Khurrana discloses reason for doing films on taboo topics

NewsSalman Khan urges Bollywood to promote tourism

Salman Khan urges Bollywood to promote tourism

NewsAshton Kutcher confesses his love for ex Demi Moore's kids

Ashton Kutcher confesses his love for ex Demi Moore's kids

Fashion & LifestyleJason Mamoa looks stunning in black jacket

Jason Mamoa looks stunning in black jacket

Box OfficeBollywood Box Office Report Of The Week: 5th feb 2020

Bollywood Box Office Report Of The Week: 5th feb 2020