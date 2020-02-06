  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ellie Goulding surprises fans in see-through innerwear

Ellie Goulding surprises fans in see-through innerwear

Ellie Goulding surprises fans in see-through innerwear (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 06 Feb 2020 16:22:57 IST

Singer Ellie Goulding got bold and exposed her nipples in sheer lace lingerie online.

The singer took to Instagram to upload a string of behind the scenes snaps from an event.

Also Read: Ellie Goulding's sweet birthday surprise for her husband

The "Love me like you do" hitmaker could be seen getting ready to attend an exclusive party. Held in London, the party was packed with some of the biggest stars in the world, reports dailystar.co.uk.

From Charlize Theron to Irina Shayk, Margot Robbie to Victoria Beckham, Nicole Scherzinger and Liam Payne, all were seen at the exclusive party.

In the pictures taken in her hotel room, Goulding can be seen stripped down to her black lingerie as she started the process of making herself red carpet ready.

Made out of sheer black lace, the garment left almost nothing to the imagination. In fact, her nipples could early be seen as the camera captured the intimate moment.

Despite having a great night, she later took to social media to complain she was suffering from a hangover from hell.

Posting a clip of her in the gym, she wrote: "Hangover of death today. Worked out anyway because I knew I'd feel better after."

Related Topics

NewsBigg Boss 13: Rashmi, Siddharth, Shehnaaz, Asim, Aarti who deserves to win the Bigg Boss?

Bigg Boss 13: Rashmi, Siddharth, Shehnaaz, Asim, Aarti who deserves to win the Bigg Boss?

NewsKeanu Reeves begins shooting for upcoming sci-fi film

Keanu Reeves begins shooting for upcoming sci-fi film

NewsHere's a secret Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are hiding from Ranveer Singh

Here's a secret Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are hiding from Ranveer Singh

NewsSpiral: From the Book of Saw teaser - Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson unite for 'Saw' reboot

Spiral: From the Book of Saw teaser - Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson unite for 'Saw' reboot

NewsShubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan: When Ayushmann Khurrana met Jitendra Kumar

Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan: When Ayushmann Khurrana met Jitendra Kumar

NewsShah Rukh Khan lauds Shakira post Super Bowl 2020 performance

Shah Rukh Khan lauds Shakira post Super Bowl 2020 performance

NewsBigg Boss 13: Rashmi, Siddharth, Shehnaaz, Asim, Aarti who deserves to win the Bigg Boss?

Bigg Boss 13: Rashmi, Siddharth, Shehnaaz, Asim, Aarti who deserves to win the Bigg Boss?

NewsEllie Goulding surprises fans in see-through innerwear

Ellie Goulding surprises fans in see-through innerwear

Fashion & LifestyleKendall Jenner sizzles in high-waisted bikini during photoshoot

Kendall Jenner sizzles in high-waisted bikini during photoshoot