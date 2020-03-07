  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ellie Goulding: Married life is wonderful

Ellie Goulding: Married life is wonderful

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 07 Mar 2020 06:17:17 IST

Los Angeles, March 7 (IANS) Singer Ellie Goulding says her married life is "wonderful", adding that her husband Caspar Jopling will always be in the "honeymoon phase".

The "Love me like you do" hitmaker got married to art dealer Jopling in August last year.

In an interview to BANG Showbiz, she opened up about her married life, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"It's wonderful," she said when asked about her married life.

The 33-year-old singer, who previously dated Dougie Poynter until 2016, also revealed that her upcoming album was finished "a long time ago". It features her "observations of "life and relationships".

She said: "I wrote it a long time ago, so it's been a long time coming. I've had it for a bit so it's still my usual observations of the way that I see life and relationships."

The singer also compared being married to still "being like boyfriend and girlfriend".

"Being married is still just like being boyfriend and girlfriend with my husband, we're like good mates," she said in another interview.

--IANS

sug/vnc

NewsMentalhood's title track is all set to awaken the Mom-petitor in you

Mentalhood's title track is all set to awaken the Mom-petitor in you

NewsMohit Raina's role as IPS officer in 'Bhaukaal' is inspired by true life events

Mohit Raina's role as IPS officer in 'Bhaukaal' is inspired by true life events

NewsTamil superstar Vishal's new film gets summer release date

Tamil superstar Vishal's new film gets summer release date

NewsAllu Arjun shares a sweet message for wife Sneha

Allu Arjun shares a sweet message for wife Sneha

NewsFind out why Irrfan Khan is getting restless?

Find out why Irrfan Khan is getting restless?

NewsTaika Waititi to helm 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' series

Taika Waititi to helm 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' series

NewsNational Jiju Nick Jonas celebrates first Holi with Priyanka Chopra in India

National Jiju Nick Jonas celebrates first Holi with Priyanka Chopra in India

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Feel Me' by Selena Gomez

Song Lyrics of 'Feel Me' by Selena Gomez

NewsMentalhood's title track is all set to awaken the Mom-petitor in you

Mentalhood's title track is all set to awaken the Mom-petitor in you