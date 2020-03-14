  1. Home
Here's why Ellie Goulding was addicted to exercise?

Find out why Ellie Goulding was addicted to exercise? (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 14 Mar 2020 09:40:48 IST

Singer Ellie Goulding says she was addicted to exercise, which took over her life.

In an interview with The Sun, the singer, 33, opened up about how she felt she had to go to the gym everyday and how her husband and former Olympic rower Caspar Jopling helped her overcome her addiction, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"I don't consider myself to have an addictive personality but I felt as though I did at one point have a gym addiction that was just not fun, I felt I had to go to the gym every single day," Goulding said.

"I don't know whether it was a survival thing, because ­touring was so tiring, so hard, really taxing on your body and your mental health. I felt as though it was a ­survival instinct to be working out all the time, making sure I was super fit, super healthy and tried to counteract having drinks on tour and perhaps not eating very well," she added.

Last year, Goulding shared that she nearly quit music after 10 years of touring left her with anxiety.

She took a four-year hiatus after her 2015 album but Caspar, 28, helped her "rediscover" her passion and create a healthy relationship with exercise.

The singer said she saw "touring as real life" but felt really "inspired by Caspar's amazing willpower and determination".

