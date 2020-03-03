  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Elnaaz Norouzi's flaming style

Elnaaz Norouzi's flaming style

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 03 Mar 2020 20:06:14 IST

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Iranian origin actress-model Elnaaz Norouzi has been making a mark in Bollywood, although she is still patiently waiting for her big bang break.

The actress impressed all with her small but significant role in the 2018 web series "Sacred Games", before trying her luck in Punjabi films and in the world of music videos.

She was seen in the Punjabi film "Khido Khundi", before bagging her second webs series, "Abhay"

In a new photo-op, Elnaaz scores a perfect ten in style, with a simple, flame-hued short dress and matching thigh-high boots.

--IANS

vnc/vnc

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethaa Lal forces Tapu to drink 'Kadha'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethaa Lal forces Tapu to drink 'Kadha'

NewsDemi Lovato to unveil new song soon

Demi Lovato to unveil new song soon

NewsChristopher Convery to work alongside Katie Holmes, in the summer horror offering 'Brahms The Boy 2'

Christopher Convery to work alongside Katie Holmes, in the summer horror offering 'Brahms The Boy 2'

NewsRajkumar Hirani bonds with top Bollywood stars for Gandhi video

Rajkumar Hirani bonds with top Bollywood stars for Gandhi video

NewsYo Yo Honey Singh drops new song

Yo Yo Honey Singh drops new song

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethaa Lal in a fix over 'Water Gun' order

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethaa Lal in a fix over 'Water Gun' order

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Falling' by Harry Styles

Song Lyrics of 'Falling' by Harry Styles

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethaa Lal forces Tapu to drink 'Kadha'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethaa Lal forces Tapu to drink 'Kadha'

Feature5 Actresses who broke their wedding on screen for their happiness!

5 Actresses who broke their wedding on screen for their happiness!