  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Elton John, Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey among artistes for COVID-19 relief concert

Elton John, Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey among artistes for COVID-19 relief concert

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 26 Mar 2020 12:47:31 IST

Los Angeles, March 26 (IANS) Legendary singer Elton John is set to host a coronavirus relief concert that will also feature Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys and Billie Eilish among other artistes.

John will front the Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America on March 29 -- the same day the cancelled iHeartRadio Music Awards were set to be broadcast, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Backstreet Boys, Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong and Tim McGraw will also be a part of the big event, which will feature all the musicians performing from the comfort of their own homes, using video and audio equipment.

According to FOX network, the hour-long gig will "pay tribute to the front line health professionals, first responders and local heroes who are putting their lives in harm's way to help their neighbors and fight the spread of the virus."

Viewers will be encouraged to donate to Feeding America and the First Responders Children's Foundation as John and his famous friends belt out their hits.

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsKartik Aaryan, Hina Khan, Katrina Kaif and other celebs entertaining their fans amid Coronavirus

Kartik Aaryan, Hina Khan, Katrina Kaif and other celebs entertaining their fans amid Coronavirus

NewsYo Yo Honey Singh is all set to have a packed 2020 and we cannot wait to see what's next in store for us!

Yo Yo Honey Singh is all set to have a packed 2020 and we cannot wait to see what's next in store for us!

NewsAlaya F shares a throwback video of her dancing to Kathak, Check it out!

Alaya F shares a throwback video of her dancing to Kathak, Check it out!

NewsJacqueline Fernandez has a 'never seen before' surprise for her fans with her upcoming song

Jacqueline Fernandez has a 'never seen before' surprise for her fans with her upcoming song

NewsMahesh Babu wishes his fans a very happy Ugadi, urges everyone to stay safe

Mahesh Babu wishes his fans a very happy Ugadi, urges everyone to stay safe

NewsRadhika Apte shares some childhood memories of Gudi Padwa and what makes it special!

Radhika Apte shares some childhood memories of Gudi Padwa and what makes it special!

Box OfficeBollywood Box Office Report Of The Week: 26th March 2020

Bollywood Box Office Report Of The Week: 26th March 2020

NewsShilpa Shetty Kundra shares family picture with newborn daughter Samisha

Shilpa Shetty Kundra shares family picture with newborn daughter Samisha

NewsKartik Aaryan, Hina Khan, Katrina Kaif and other celebs entertaining their fans amid Coronavirus

Kartik Aaryan, Hina Khan, Katrina Kaif and other celebs entertaining their fans amid Coronavirus