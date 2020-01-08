As the wildfires continue to devastate in Australia, Chris Hemsworth and Elton John among other celebs have come forth to support the relief efforts on the continent.

Hemsworth, who was born in Melbourne, Australia, took to social media on Monday to share that he will donate $1 million and urges his fans to show their valuable support as well.

"Hi everyone. Like you, I want to support the fight against the bushfires here in Australia. My family and I are contributing a million dollars. Hopefully you guys can chip in too. Every penny counts so whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated. In my bio I’ve added links to support the fire fighters, organisations and charities who are working flat out to provide support and relief during this devastating and challenging time. Beyond appreciative to everyone around the world for their well wishes and donations. It really does make a difference, so dig deep! Love ya," he wrote along with a video message.

Elton John publicly announced that he will also donate 1 million dollars during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road concert in Sydney and received a standing ovation from the crowd of concertgoers. The singer said he wanted to make people aware about the devastation the wildfires have caused, saying it has reached a "biblical scale."

"We should all be in awe of the work the firefighters are doing," he said. "There are people out there who have lost their lives trying to save homes, there are people who have lost their lives and their homes... and lastly, there’s the plight of the animals, a loss of their habitat that frankly is on a biblical scale and it’s heartbreaking."

Over the past few days the cause has drew global attention with many celebrities like Pink, Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban and Hugh Jackman pledging to donate toward relief efforts.