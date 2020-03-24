Elton John relishes quality time with husband

London, March 24 (IANS) Legendary singer Elton John says he is relishing quality time with husband David Furnish and their sons amid the coronavirus crisis.

The singer shares two sons, Zachary (9) and Elijah (7), with Furnish.

In an interview to Zane Lowe on Apple Music, the "Rocketman" hitmaker, 72, opened up about how he was 'loving every second' of spending 24/7 with his boys and also discussed the importance of music and staying positive during this difficult time, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"This is the time where people are going to spend more time with their families than they've ever done before. And so far, again, check with me in two weeks. I'm enjoying it so much because I don't spend that much time with my family during the day and I'm loving every second of it. So cherish it while you can. Every cloud has a silver lining," he said.

The singer went on to reveal that he is playing board games while social distancing.

"We're playing every day, at 5:30 we play Snakes and Ladders, which in America is called Chutes and Ladders, and it's become a family routine now and it's fantastic. To be honest with you, it's great to be able to spend this much time with my boys because normally I don't, even though they've been on the road with us since November in Australia and New Zealand. It's, this is 24/7 with them and it's fantastic. I mean I'm saying that after a week, check on me in about three weeks," he said.

The singer feels the pandemic will bring people together and help them to think about the important things in life.

"Maybe this will bring people together and be far more thoughtful about each other in a world where we're so selfish, me included. And it gives us time to reflect on what life's all about. And life is about love and sharing and generosity of spirit and coming together as one I hope will be the result of this," he said.

Due to the coronavirus crisis, Elton had to cancel his tour dates. He noted that despite him not taking to the stage any time soon, the importance of music is vital now more than ever.

" 'I'm afraid that the tours aren't going to happen until after the summer probably. I don't think realistically speaking that we, artists, can expect to go back on the road. And so people are going to take solace in music. At this time music is so important to people. Music and sport bring people together, and this time sport is completely out of the question. So music and entertainment is very vital. And so you've got to give people some stuff to really feel good about not just sad music," he explained.

