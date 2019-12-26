  1. Home
Why Emilia Clarke's mom doesn't allow her to get drunk?

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 26 Dec 2019 15:56:43 IST

Actress Emilia Clarke says her mother does not allow her to get drunk during Christmas celebrations.

However, partying with friends is different.

"We celebrate every year at home in London. I'll also meet up with my friends around Christmas time and we'll get drunk together," She told Britain's Heat magazine, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"But that's a different kind of celebrating - that doesn't happen with the family. My mother would never allow it," Clarke added.

The "Game Of Thrones" star also loves Christmas shopping, and admitted she has a habit of "always buying too much".

She particularly loves buying gifts, she added.

"I love buying gifts and if I can't always do it in person, I will order online. I love giving. I almost think it's a bit selfish, because I feel so good about giving presents," Emilia said.

