Eminem sends spaghetti meal pots to hospital workers

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 24 Apr 2020 21:33:51 IST

Los Angeles, April 24 (IANS) Rapper Eminem sent spaghetti meal pots made by his mother for hospital workers in Detroit.

A post on the medical facility's Instagram account read: "Our #HealthcareHeroes 'lost themselves' in the delicious Mom's Spaghetti donated by Detroit's very own, @eminem. Thank you for providing a special meal for our team members!"

The spaghetti pots featured the "Slim Shady" rapper's logos at the bottom and were tagged with the words like "Thank you Frontline Caregivers", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The name "Mom's Spaghetti" comes from the lyrics to Eminem's 2002 track "Lose Yourself".

In December 2017, Eminem opened up a pop-up Mom's Spaghetti food truck in Detroit, where he encouraged people to "come vomit up some spaghetti."

Earlier this week, Eminem marked 12 years of sobriety on his social media accounts.

