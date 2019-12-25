Emma Hamilton: Sad that we just had one season of 'Hyde & Seek'

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 25 Dec 2019 15:24:11 IST

New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANS) Actress Emma Hamilton says it was very unfortunate that her TV show "Hyde & Seek" was not renewed after the first season.

"It was unfortunate that we only got to do one season. I think in today's political climate, there would be so many stories to tell and I think this show would have gotten second season right now," Hamilton told IANS.

The Australian television drama thriller was about how Detective Gary Hyde (essayed by Matt Nable) fights to bring the killers of his best friend to justice along with his new partner Claire McKenzie (Hamilton). The show, which went live in 2016, aired in India on AXN.

Talking about the time spent on the sets, Hamilton said: "I look back at the time spent on the set very fondly. It was one of the most special times I had. It was such a fabulous production, everyone from the cast, crew, director, were absolutely wonderful. I had a wonderful time."

