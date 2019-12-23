Ten years after the end of the Harry Potter saga, the film's stars are still close to each other. Five Harry Potter stars have made all our holiday dreams come true as they gathered together in London for an outing.

Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley) and Matt Lewis (Neville Longbottom) posed together during a pre-Christmas meet up before sharing the snap with fans.

Also Read: Rupert Grint spills beans over Emma Watson and Tom Felton's relationship

Emma Watson who never hid being very close to her former co-stars, posted on her Instagram a black-and-white photo of a small cast reunion with a caption.

"Merry Christmas from all of us."

Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) - two lead actors from the film series were not present in the photo, disappointing some of the 'Harry Potter' fans who hoped they would turn up in future reunions.

Emma Watson and Felton sparked rumours in August about their possible relationship when Felton posted a photo on Instagram of them playing the guitar while in pyjamas.

Watson is currently gearing up for her new movie 'Little Women', an adaptation from Louisa May Alcott's 1868 novel of the same name. The film is scheduled to be released in January.