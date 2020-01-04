Emma Willis: Hope 'Big Brother' returns

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 04 Jan 2020 04:14:52 IST

Los Angeles, Jan 4 (IANS) TV presenter Emma Willis, who is best known for hosting "Big Brother" in the past, hopes the reality show will return on TV.

The reality show and the celebrity version between 2013 to 2018 after it moved to Channel 5, and she was as disappointed as fans when the broadcaster decided not to renew its contract with makers Endemol to keep it on air, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Speaking on 'Lorraine', Willis spoke about the show, saying she misses anchoring it.

"It needed time to have a little break, but maybe one day it will come back. We all miss it, especially in January ... It was the celeb version, it filled up January."

Her interview come after speculation arose that the show could make a comeback on original broadcaster Channel 4 - which first aired the programme from 2000.

--IANS

sim/vnc/sdr

