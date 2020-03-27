  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Emraan Hashmi on COVID-19: All this because someone wanted to eat a bat

Emraan Hashmi on COVID-19: All this because someone wanted to eat a bat

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 27 Mar 2020 00:45:29 IST

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) While there is no scientific evidence yet to prove the coronavirus was first transmitted from a bat to a person who might have consumed the animal, actor Emraan Hashmi made such a case in his latest tweet with mock conviction.

"And all this because some person thousands of miles away wanted to have a freakish culinary experience like eating a BAT," tweeted @emraan hashmi, venting ire on someone in the faraway Chinese city of Wuhan who might have consumed an infected bat to contract COVID-19, and then pass it on to others, thereby planting the seed of the ongoing global pandemic.

At the last count, over half a million coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide, with more than 22,000 deaths. In India so far, there have 16 deaths reported and the number of cases that have tested positive has risen to 694. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared a 21-day national lockdown to stem the spread of the virus.

--IANS

vnc/vnc

NewsHere's why 'Four More Shots Please' is one of the most awaited OTT shows!

Here's why 'Four More Shots Please' is one of the most awaited OTT shows!

NewsShilpa Shetty Kundra shares family picture with newborn daughter Samisha

Shilpa Shetty Kundra shares family picture with newborn daughter Samisha

NewsKartik Aaryan, Hina Khan, Katrina Kaif and other celebs entertaining their fans amid Coronavirus

Kartik Aaryan, Hina Khan, Katrina Kaif and other celebs entertaining their fans amid Coronavirus

NewsYo Yo Honey Singh is all set to have a packed 2020 and we cannot wait to see what's next in store for us!

Yo Yo Honey Singh is all set to have a packed 2020 and we cannot wait to see what's next in store for us!

NewsAlaya F shares a throwback video of her dancing to Kathak, Check it out!

Alaya F shares a throwback video of her dancing to Kathak, Check it out!

NewsJacqueline Fernandez has a 'never seen before' surprise for her fans with her upcoming song

Jacqueline Fernandez has a 'never seen before' surprise for her fans with her upcoming song

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Is Everybody Going Crazy?' by Nothing But Thieves

Song Lyrics of 'Is Everybody Going Crazy?' by Nothing But Thieves

FeatureCOVID19 Lockdown: Feel-good movies to divert from the pandemic outside your door

COVID19 Lockdown: Feel-good movies to divert from the pandemic outside your door

Fashion & LifestyleDipika Kakar's saree game on point

Dipika Kakar's saree game on point