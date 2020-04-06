Enrique Iglesias seems to be making the most of lockdown by throwing himself into daddy duties.

The 44-year-old has shared a cute video in which he makes baby Mary dance for the camera... two months after welcoming third child with wife Anna Kournikova.

The 'Rhythm Divine' hitmaker shared the clip of his 2-month-old daughter dancing while sitting on his lap. He captioned it simply with just a single heart eye emoji.

The singer welcomed his third child with Anna Kournikova at the end of January.

The couple are also parents to twins Lucy and Nicholas, two, who were born in December 2017