Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 06 Jan 2020 11:27:55 IST

‘Roti’ and ‘Duty’ as always lead to another fight inside the house as the contestants are asked to highlight one negative trait of their fellow housemates. Paras begins by highlighting Mahira’s effort of making rotis for everyone has asked and calling others ungrateful. Another fight ensues but Salman Khan intervenes.

Carrying forward the most loved ritual of weekend ka vaar, Salman Khan announces ‘gallat faimi ke gubbarre’ task that yet again gives the contestants a reality check and a direction for their game ahead. Next up, the contestants listen to messages from the audience.

While Aarti is questioned for supporting Sidharth when he is wrong, the callers shows keen interest in knowing about Sidharth and Shehnaz's bond.

Up next, the beautiful Kangana Ranaut adds her oomph factor to the weekend ka vaar episode as she comes to promote her upcoming movie ‘Panga’. Happy to meet Salman Khan, Kangana informs that she will be playing an ‘entertainment ka panga’ task with him. 

Salman is asked to deliver his dialogues while emulating the antics of the contestants. Just then Salman screams out his famous dialogue ‘mujh pe ek ehsaan karna’ generating a burst of laughter. 

While Rashami and Shehnaz  get into a dance faceoff, Sidharth and Paras try to impress Kangana and win the challenge. Aarti and Shehnaz play a tug of war to prove their abilities. By the end of the challenge Shehnaz expresses that she is very proud of Jassi Gill as someone from Punjab is making a name for himself. She also gets very emotional and says that his presence is making her miss home. 

Closing on a twisted note, Salman Khan announces the bottom two contestants leaving it to Bigg Boss to make the announcement of eviction. Who gets the most thumbs down? Who will be the one leaving the house this weekend? 

