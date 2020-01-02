  1. Home
Erica Fernandes, Nakuul Mehta, Niti Taylor and others celebrate New Year in style

Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 02 Jan 2020 11:31:25 IST

It’s the beginning of a brand new decade. As New Year starts with a bang. Out celebrities also wished everyone with their New Year's wishes. Stars celebrated 2020 in style.

Celebrities shared their New Year plans and how they celebrated the new year and welcoming the new year with exciting things.

Also Read: Shivin Narang, Shashank Vyas and others share what they want to change in themselves in 2020

Sanaya Irani, Nakuul Mehta, Niti Taylor, Shrenu Parikh, Jennifer Winget and others celebrate New Year in style. Check out celebrities  New Year wishes below:

Sanaya Irani captioned, "Kissing 2019 good bye 😘 and bringing in 2020 with loads of love 😍. Happy New year everyone have a great year ahead 😀😀. @itsmohitsehgal #2020 #love #happiness ."

Nakuul Mehta captioned, "𝕂𝕖𝕖𝕡𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝟚𝟘𝟚𝟘 𝕤𝕦𝕓𝕥𝕝𝕖. ℕ𝕆𝕋 Dance like it’s 2020 already 🕺🏼 #Hogmanay19 #SilentDiscoParty #Edinburgh"

Happy 2020❤️🥰

Niti Taylor captioned, "Happy 2020❤️🥰"

Jennifer Winget captioned, "The present changes the past. Looking back you donot find what you left behind. Yesterday is gone. Tomorrow hasn’t come yet. We have but only today. Let us begin. #2020 #pasttense #futureperfect"

Hina Khan captioned, "Keep your face to the sun and you will never see the shadows.. First post of 2020 and I am in love with it.. #OurSweetConnection🌞 Coz She was made of sunlight Plzzz Shine on me this year too like always 😊 Bismillah 🙏"

Shrenu Parikh captioned, "Sooooo looking forward to 2020! Happy New Year everyone! May this year be more successful, more peaceful, more compassionate, more hardworking, healthier and prosperous! Fun fact: the movie happy new year was shot where this picture was clicked! .@atlantisthepalm @visit.dubai"

Anita Hassanandani captioned, "2019 was happy ... let’s have a happier new year! #2020 #Love #Success #Happiness"

Erica Fernandes captioned, "2019 Thankyou for the Lessons 2020 Lets do this !! 12 New Chapters 365 New chances with a bonus of 1 . #HappyNewYear2020 #HNY #ericafernandes #ejf #newme #newbeginnings"

