Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 05 Feb 2020 17:19:20 IST

Celebrities are people just like us and they wear robes and gowns just like us. Either in their personal life or on set, many celebrities feature amazing luxury bathrobes.

A perfect robe is one that can help you keep warm, cover-up, and make your morning and night routines even more special every single day.

If you are looking for inspiration for your next high-end robe, here are some celebrities wearing bathrobes with a swag. Check out celebrities wearing bathrobes

Erica Fernandes perfectly showing her sexy look with a minimal makeup.

Dipika Kakar's minimal makeup look wearing a bathrobe.

Krystle Dsouza and her pizza are all things love.

Mouni Roy

Jennifer Winget slaying in an orange bathrobe and fish net stockings.

Shrenu Parikh

Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal are giving couple goals in a bathrobe.

Anita Hassanandani

Karishma Tanna

