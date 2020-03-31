  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Erica Fernandes finds cooking therapeutic

Erica Fernandes finds cooking therapeutic

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 31 Mar 2020 13:02:26 IST

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) Actress Erica Fernandes has lots of time in hand now due to the nationwide lockdown. So, she is now whipping up some of her favourite dishes in the kitchen.

From binge-watching television shows and movies to spending quality time with her pet dog Champ, Erica has been catching up on all things she missed out on doing due to a hectic shooting schedule. She has also taken up to cooking at home once again.

Speaking about her love for cooking, Erica said: "I have always loved cooking for myself and everyone at home too, but due to my packed schedule in the last 1 year, I haven't really gotten a chance to step into the kitchen."

"But now with some free time in hand and having to do all the work for myself, I decided to start cooking again. Cooking for me is therapeutic. It's a big stressbuster and helps keep my mind occupied and diverted during these tense and uncertain times."

From khatti dal to aloo methi ki sabzi to chicken dish, she has tried it all.

"I cook based on whatever I am in the mood of eating, though there has to be at least one vegetarian dish daily. I am pretty happy to have stepped back into the kitchen after long, and over these 21 days I really plan to cook to the best I can," said the "Kasautii Zindagii Kay" actress.

--IANS

nn/vnc

NewsBigg Boss 13: Which is your favourite version of Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai?

Bigg Boss 13: Which is your favourite version of Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai?

NewsAnne Hathaway to feature in 'French Children Don't Throw Food'

Anne Hathaway to feature in 'French Children Don't Throw Food'

NewsLizzo wishes to spread love & happiness amid COVID-19 crisis

Lizzo wishes to spread love & happiness amid COVID-19 crisis

NewsEmilia Clarke urges fans to donate for COVID-19 relief

Emilia Clarke urges fans to donate for COVID-19 relief

NewsLove birds Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana motivate fans to wear a mask

Love birds Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana motivate fans to wear a mask

NewsVin Diesel's son reveals how COVID-19 is 'helping us'

Vin Diesel's son reveals how COVID-19 is 'helping us'

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Turks' by NAV & Gunna ft. Travis Scott

Song Lyrics of 'Turks' by NAV & Gunna ft. Travis Scott

Fashion & LifestyleKarishma Tanna looks ravishing in mini skirts

Karishma Tanna looks ravishing in mini skirts

NewsIs Selena Gomez stalking former boyfriend Justin Bieber?

Is Selena Gomez stalking former boyfriend Justin Bieber?