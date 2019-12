Erica Fernandes recently attended a wedding in Jaipur of her co-star from Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Sonyaa Ayodhya. It was a beautiful marriage royal affair.

Erica Fernandes and Shubhaavi Choksey were the bridesmaids and they totally nail the role of a bridesmaid.

Also Read:ย Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Sonyaa Ayodhya getting married, Erica Fernandes and Harsh Rajput as the team bride

Erica Fernandes shared a series of photos on her Instagram. She wore a red Sabyasachi lehenga. She looked like a red Mirchi in this lehenga. She accessorized the look with heavy polki jewellery and a Sabyasachi clutch. She wore a flower crystal bindi on her forehead. She looked exactly like a dream in this lehenga.

She was seen twinning with the bride Sonyaa Ayodhya. They both look absolutely gorgeous.

Check out the Erica Fernandesโ€™s red Sabyasachi lehenga photos below:

Erica Fernandes.

Erica Fernandes looking fabulous

Erica Fernandes is a red Mirchi in Sabyasachi Lehenga

Erica Fernandes, Shubhaavi Choksey and Sonyaa Ayodhya

ย

Erica Fernandes's cute dance with the bride