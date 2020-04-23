TV celebrities Surbhi Jyoti, Adaa Khan, Nia Sharma, Erica Fernandes, Sanaya Irani and Hina Khan are keeping the travel bug alive amidst the lockdown by posting throwback memories from their past Switzerland vacations bringing alive the stunning panoramas of the country on their social media handles.

In their latest throwback pictures and videos, the leading TV actresses have taken their fans down memory lane by reliving some beautiful memories while giving them goals to #DreamNowTravelLater

While Surbhi 's fun video witnesses spectacular scenic views of Interlaken, Zermatt and Zurich while Adaa's is seen enjoying the stunning panoramic view in Engelberg through her pictures.

Nia’s recent picture from Interlaken is proof that she has been yearning to get back to her social life and add some more pages to her travel diaries. While we know Erica is the fashionista of tele town, she too is missing her traveling days and has taken to her Instagram handle with a throwback picture where she is seen in a pink hued sweatshirt and black pants enjoying nature in the city of Zurich. Sanaya Irani and Hina Khan too have shared throwback stories of St. Moritz and Rapperswil while talking about how much they miss travelling to Switzerland.

These beautiful memories are just a reminder that while we cannot travel at the moment, we can definitely dream now and use this time to plan some amazing trips to our favourite holiday destinations for the future.

The celebrities' wanderlust-driving throwback posts from their Swiss travel diaries are enough to make anyone #inLovewithSwitzerland while inspiring them to #DreamNowTravelLater as they start planning their Swiss vacation.

Surbhi Jyoti

Adaa Khan

Erica Fernandes

Nia Sharma