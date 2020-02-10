  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Esha Deol debuts as an author with 'AmmaMia'

Esha Deol debuts as an author with 'AmmaMia'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 10 Feb 2020 19:28:33 IST

Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) Actress Esha Deol has now turned author. She has penned her parenting experiences in a book titled "AmmaMia".

Esha took to Twitter to share the news. "#AmmaMia is a book from one mother to another! Packed with stories, advice and recipes for toddlers, this is my personal journey of transformation into a mother and I hope it acts as a best friend for all new mommies out there. @PenguinIndia," she wrote.

The foreword of the book has been written by veteran actress Jaya Bachchan.

Sending best wishes to Esha, her "Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa" co-star Tusshar Kapoor tweeted: "3 cheers for an awesome human being and an even better mom! @Esha_Deol... this is a great new beginning for you."

Esha married businessman Bharat Takhtani in 2012. They have two daughters, Radhya and Miraya.

--IANS

sim/vnc

News'Bigg Boss 13': John Cena roots for Asim Riaz's win

'Bigg Boss 13': John Cena roots for Asim Riaz's win

NewsDebut directors lucky for Vicky Kaushal

Debut directors lucky for Vicky Kaushal

NewsOscars 2020: Tom Hanks does push ups with an army officer

Oscars 2020: Tom Hanks does push ups with an army officer

NewsAnanya Panday shoots for 23 hours non-stop

Ananya Panday shoots for 23 hours non-stop

NewsJanhvi Kapoor visits Tirupati

Janhvi Kapoor visits Tirupati

NewsWillem Dafoe finds it hard to bond with Robert Pattinson

Willem Dafoe finds it hard to bond with Robert Pattinson

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Lavkar Love Karuya' from Hacked

Song Lyrics of 'Lavkar Love Karuya' from Hacked

FeatureRomantic songs from 'Ishqbaaaz' will make you fall in love

Romantic songs from 'Ishqbaaaz' will make you fall in love

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Arey Pyar Kar le' from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Song Lyrics of 'Arey Pyar Kar le' from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan