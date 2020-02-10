Esha Deol turns author with 'Amma Mia'

Penguin Random House India is proud to announce that Esha Deol Takhtani’s debut book on parenting titled Amma Mia, a hands-on guide to taking control of your baby’s diet and making them love food, will be out in March 2020.

Becoming a new mother can be an exciting, yet overwhelming, time. No matter how prepared you are, there will always be many confusing moments, opinions and a whole lot of drama! And just like any other new mom, Esha Deol Takhtani was faced with many such questions soon after the birth of her two daughters Radhya and Miraya.

In Amma Mia, Esha documents her adventures in motherhood in the hope that it would help other mothers too. Packed with advice, tips, stories, and easy and delicious recipes for toddlers, this is her personal journey of transformation into a mother.

Informative and easy-to-follow, it will help new mothers navigate the ups and downs of raising a healthy toddler and make their child fall in love with food.

Esha Deol Takhtani: ‘This is my first foray into writing, with a subject that is very close to my heart parenting. They say becoming a mother is one of the most beautiful experiences a woman goes through, and with the grace of God, I’m glad to have experienced it twice over.

Raising my two daughters Radhya and Miraya is nothing short of an adventure and through the book I want to share with new mothers the exciting and overwhelming joyride I’ve been on since becoming a first-time mom and all the tears, laughter and drama that comes along with it.

This is a book from one mother to another and I hope it acts as a best friend and guide for all new mommies out there. I’m ecstatic to be a part of the Penguin family and have my daughters to thank for turning me into an author as well! Who knows what motherhood will make me do next? My heartfelt thanks to Jaya aunty (Bachchan) for writing such a wonderful foreword for my debut book ! Thank you Subi Samuel for the fantastic book cover !'

Gurveen Chadha, commissioning editor: ‘‘Esha takes you effortlessly through the early years of motherhood based on her experiences as a mother of two daughters.

The book is packed with fun tips and tricks and recipes for fresh home-cooked meals that are uncomplicated and easy-to-follow. I’m delighted that Esha will publish this book with us and I’m certain it will come in handy for many expecting and new parents. Give this as a special gift to a friend or enjoy using it in your own kitchen.’