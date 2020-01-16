Esha Gupta raises the temperature in monokini

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 16 Jan 2020 16:03:22 IST

Bollywood sexy actress Esha Gupta never fails to impress her fans with her sexy look. She shares drool-worthy pictures on Instagram which go viral on the Internet. Taking to Instagram, the 'Baadshaho' actress shared a mesmerizing picture of herself dressed in a white monokini.

Esha needs no introduction as she is quite popular for sharing sizzling pictures from time to time which has managed to raise the mercury levels high.

On the professional front, Esha, who made her debut in Bollywood with 'Jannat 2' in 2012 was last seen in 'One Day: Justice Delivered' which had also starred veteran actor Anupam Kher, Kumud Mishra and Zarina Wahab. As per reports making rounds on the internet, Esha will be seen in Ameesha Patel’s 'Desi Magic' which is scheduled to release in September.

Back on the work front, Esha Gupta who was last seen in the Ajay Devgn starrer ‘Baadshaho’ that was directed by Milan Luthria and also featured Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal, and Ileana D’Cruz.

