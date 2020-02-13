Eva Mendes survives because of Gosling's amazing cooking skills

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Feb 2020 21:00:34 IST

Los Angeles, Feb 13 (IANS) Actress Eva Mendes has spilled the secret on how she "survives" without any skills in the kitchen.

After talking about the delicious clean food she just had, the actress revealed in a rare candid confession that her longtime boyfriend Ryan Gosling is actually a good chef, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The 45-year-old actress came out with the revelation when a fan replied to her on Tuesday post on Instagram that saw her enjoying a heart-shaped macaroon made by a catering company.

The fan wrote in the comment section: "Love macaroons what' else did they make there and do you and Ryan cook at all ?"

She responded: "Ryan is an amazing chef AND baker."

Mendes went on to say more over the "La La Land" actor's cooking skills.

She said: "For reals. Incredible. No joke. I'm not sure that what I do is cooking. Its more like steaming veggies and juicing and making rice. He really cooks. I survive."

"BUT where it I totally go off roading is when it comes to sweets. I just lose all self control. I'm really working on it because sugar is obviously no good. Sugar is not my friend. And I need to let it go. But it's a process. Also Not sure how old your kids are, but mine at 3 and 5 and there really is no sitting down when I'm with them."

Mendes added: "So they help me keep moving ALL day long. Then three days a week I carve out my gym time. Oh! And I take many supplements. Omega 3 and CoQ10 are my two favorites. Hope that helps!!! But it's a struggle to stay on the path to wellness for me. It's a daily practice."

Mendes has been in a relationship with Gosling since 2011. They share two daughters together, 5-year-old Esmeralda and 3-year-old Amada.

