Evangeline Lilly apologises for rash coronavirus comments

Los Angeles, March 27 (IANS) Actress Evangeline Lilly has apologised for making dismissive statements about the coronavirus pandemic a whle back and refusing to practice social distancing.

Last week, the "Ant-Man And The Wasp" star came under fire for making comments on social media that she would not be adhering to calls for social distancing and sheltering in place to slow the spread of coronavirus. When a user questioned her indifference, Lilly responded by acknowledging that both her and her father are immune compromised.

Now, the actress apologised for her remarks through an Instagram post, reports variety.com.

"I want to offer my sincere and heartfelt apology for the insensitivity I showed in my previous post to the very real suffering and fear that has gripped the world through COVID19," Lilly wrote.

She continued: "Grandparents, parents, children, sisters and brothers are dying, the world is rallying to find a way to stop this very real threat, and my ensuing silence has sent a dismissive, arrogant and cryptic message. My direct and special apologies to those most affected by this pandemic. I never meant to hurt you."

"When I wrote that post 10 days ago, I thought I was infusing calm into the hysteria. I can see now that I was projecting my own fears into an already fearful and traumatic situation. I am grieved by the ongoing loss of life, and the impossible decisions medical workers around the world must make as they treat those affected," she added.

Lilly expressed her concern for communities -- small businesses and families living paycheck-to-paycheck.

"I am trying to follow responsible recommendations for how to help. Like many of you, I fear for the political aftermath of this pandemic, and I am praying for us all. At the same time, I am heartened by the beauty and humanity I see so many people demonstrating toward one another in this vulnerable time. When I was grappling with my own fears over social distancing, one kind, wise and gracious person said to me "do it out of love, not fear" and it helped me to realize my place in all of this. Sending love to all of you, even if you can't return it right now," she said.

--IANS

sug/vnc