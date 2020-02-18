Evelyn Sharma: Film industry seems like big high school drama

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 18 Feb 2020 17:19:00 IST

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) Actress Evelyn Sharma says sometimes the film industry seems like a big high school drama.

"Sometimes the film industry seems like a big high school drama... Who knows who, whom are you friends with, and how do you get to sit with the cool kids," Evelyn said.

Evelyn made her Bollywood debut with "Love". She was then featured in the film "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani", and was later seen in movies like "Nautanki Saala", "Issaq" and "Yaariyan".

She also hosted her own travel show titled "Life Mein Ek Baar". In May 2015, she appeared in Devang Dholakia's "Kuch Kuch Locha Hai".

Evelyn was last seen on screen in "Saaho".

