  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Lifestyle
  3. Exercise Motivation in the times of Corona Virus

Exercise Motivation in the times of Corona Virus

Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 16 Mar 2020 15:32:59 IST

As you may have heard by now, the coronavirus is spreading, mainly in the media, but also in the world. As we are all house arrest because of the Corona Virus. Let's use our time for the betterment of our health.

Whatever your age or fitness level even if you’ve never exercised a day in your life there are steps you can take to make exercise less intimidating and painful and more fun and instinctive.

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez's YOGA moves is worth a watch

Our favorite celebs show us how to perfectly exercise at home without any gym equipment. These stretching exercises will help you be fit at home and will make you stay healthy too. The following photos take you through a variety of choices for exercising at home. Stay safe and exercise at home.

Exercise motivation in the times of Corona Virus

View this post on Instagram

Tag someone who needs Exercise Motivation in the times of Corona (I know gyms are shut but you can find ways to workout anywhere !) Your choice of workout 😈 . Be strong , be fearless and take precautions like Ladoo the cat wanted to watch but knew he had to keep distance 😁 . For all of you who complained about the lack of time to exercise in your busy schedule . Now you have time to build up your immunity ! Pick a form of exercise you enjoy . I've been training with the mudgal for a few years now .It builds Shoulder strength and flexibility and core strength. So before I do my silambam (stick) routine I do this so my shoulders are all warmed up #mondaymotivation #TraininginTheTimesofCorona #corona #100yearsofAdahSharma #adahsharma

A post shared by Adah Sharma (@adah_ki_adah) on

Adah Sharma

Malaika Arora

Kareena Kapoor

Tejasswi Prakash

Hina Khan

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Surbhi Chandna's zumba session

Nia Sharma

Sunny Leone

Related Topics

Fashion & LifestyleJacqueline Fernandez's YOGA moves is worth a watch

Jacqueline Fernandez's YOGA moves is worth a watch

Fashion & LifestyleTere Maathe Jhumar Damke: From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shehnaaz Gill these celebs wearing stylish Maang Tikka

Tere Maathe Jhumar Damke: From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shehnaaz Gill these celebs wearing stylish Maang Tikka

Fashion & LifestyleDisha Patani flaunts her curves in a red dress

Disha Patani flaunts her curves in a red dress

Fashion & LifestyleHigh heel te nache tan tu badi jache: From Hina Khan to Surbhi Chandna these celebs slay in High Heels

High heel te nache tan tu badi jache: From Hina Khan to Surbhi Chandna these celebs slay in High Heels

Fashion & LifestyleGoa Wale BEACH Pe: From Hina Khan to Tejasswi Prakash these celebs slay in 'Beach Wala Pose'

Goa Wale BEACH Pe: From Hina Khan to Tejasswi Prakash these celebs slay in 'Beach Wala Pose'

Fashion & LifestyleDisha Patani wows fans in a halter neck outfit

Disha Patani wows fans in a halter neck outfit

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Sun Zara by Divyansh Varma

Song Lyrics of Sun Zara by Divyansh Varma

NewsKarisma Kapoor shares pro-mom tips on the success of her digital show 'Mentalhood'!

Karisma Kapoor shares pro-mom tips on the success of her digital show 'Mentalhood'!

NewsAlaya F states how she makes her point with her performance, says "I enjoy proving myself"

Alaya F states how she makes her point with her performance, says "I enjoy proving myself"