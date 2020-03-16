Exercise Motivation in the times of Corona Virus
As you may have heard by now, the coronavirus is spreading, mainly in the media, but also in the world. As we are all house arrest because of the Corona Virus. Let's use our time for the betterment of our health.
Whatever your age or fitness level even if you’ve never exercised a day in your life there are steps you can take to make exercise less intimidating and painful and more fun and instinctive.
Our favorite celebs show us how to perfectly exercise at home without any gym equipment. These stretching exercises will help you be fit at home and will make you stay healthy too. The following photos take you through a variety of choices for exercising at home. Stay safe and exercise at home.
View this post on Instagram
Tag someone who needs Exercise Motivation in the times of Corona (I know gyms are shut but you can find ways to workout anywhere !) Your choice of workout 😈 . Be strong , be fearless and take precautions like Ladoo the cat wanted to watch but knew he had to keep distance 😁 . For all of you who complained about the lack of time to exercise in your busy schedule . Now you have time to build up your immunity ! Pick a form of exercise you enjoy . I've been training with the mudgal for a few years now .It builds Shoulder strength and flexibility and core strength. So before I do my silambam (stick) routine I do this so my shoulders are all warmed up #mondaymotivation #TraininginTheTimesofCorona #corona #100yearsofAdahSharma #adahsharma
Adah Sharma
Malaika Arora
Kareena Kapoor
Tejasswi Prakash
Hina Khan
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Surbhi Chandna's zumba session
Nia Sharma
Sunny Leone