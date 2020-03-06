Experts call to embrace spirituality for balanced life

Sonipat, March 6 (IANS) To live a balanced life and channelising the restless mind on the right track, a two day-conference on spirituality was organised on Friday by the Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS) at OP Jindal Global University in Sonipat, Haryana.

The conference titled "Spirituality and Management: From Model to Application" was aimed at the need for a dialogue to deliberate upon the integration of spirituality into the core of our professional, personal, social, political and economic lives.

"The essence of spirituality is achieved through the development of an all-encompassing self that transcends limitations of everyday reality, brings together individual and common human identity with the broader understanding of our thinking patterns and conflicts for the better coordination of common global well-being," said Dr Tithi Bhatnagar, Head, Organising Committee of the conference and Assistant Professor and Joint Director, JIBS.

According to Bhatnagar, this transformed and extended self is necessary to overcome challenges and apply wisdom to optimise technological advancements and their application.

"This conference intends to bring to light the assimilation of spirituality and management in various ways of our lives," she added.

Professor Sanjeev P Sahni, Principal Director, JIBS emphasised on need to dissociate spirituality with mere religiousness and related activities.

"We have mistaken spirituality with religious practices, rituals, sermons, commemoration or veneration of deities, doing yoga, and meditation when in reality it is more than that. Bringing core spiritual values such as integrity and honesty to our homes and workplaces can add boon to our lives," he said.

The experts stressed on need to live a balanced life and channelising the restless mind on the right track through spiritual means.

"Most of the time we are driven by 'I' factor but we need to work on a collective level and that can be achieved by looking at spiritual connotations of our lives," said Dr. Pankaj Gupta, President IIHMR University.

Dr Madnesh Kumar Mishra, Joint Secretary Department of Financial Services, Indian government, elaborated on the importance of ancient Indian scriptures.

"These texts give detailed insights into cognitive abilities of human kind but there is still a need to build sustainable models based on these texts," he said.

--IANS

bu/na