Ezra Miller appears to throttle, shove female fan in video

Los Angeles, April 6 (IANS) A video circulating online shows actor Ezra Miller apparently throttling a female fan in Iceland and shoving her, although it is not clear what sparked off the incident.

Early on in the 14-second clip, Miller is seen challenging the woman to a fight.

"Oh, you wanna fight? That's what you wanna do?" Miller is heard saying when an excited female fan approached him, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Miller was then seen grabbing the woman by the throat and pushed her towards the aisle truck parked right behind her. While choking the fan, the star then threw her on the ground.

A man behind the camera and was heard saying: "Woah, bro. Bro."

The incident reportedly happened in public, outside a local store in the country. Someone, who said to be present during the incident, took to Twitter that some boys pulled him off of the woman and restrained him, but he later spat on the user's brother and a bartender.

Twitter users have been speculating that he might be under the influence of drugs.

"He must be on drugs," one said.

Another wrote: "Coke rage."

A user said: "he's slurring his words... definitely on something whether it be coke, liquor or a combo of other things. This is so messy. Not expecting this from Ezra."

"He is the last person I would think of doing this. He must be on all the drugs," a netizen said.

Some on the other hand were not surprised by Miller's behaviour.

"These people are like 'to the girls who wanted Ezra Miller to choke them, he delivered, and now y'all are disgusted??' Like you realise he assaulted a woman right??? We meant get choked with consent," tweeted one user.

Another tagged the actor as a "a f**king psycho."

--IANS

dc/vnc