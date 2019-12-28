  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Fame stops Rita Ora from doing normal things

Fame stops Rita Ora from doing normal things

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 28 Dec 2019 07:03:12 IST

London, Dec 28 (IANS) Singer Rita Ora says she feels she is too famous to go out for coffee.

During launch of new show "The Masked Singer" in London, the 29-year-old star was asked how she would spend the day if she was anonymous, reports thesun.co.uk.

She replied that she would walk around the streets and visit cafes because she can't currently do that.

"I'm going to be boring and say something really simple. I'd love to go shopping down Portobello Road with my sister and mum. Grab coffee and cake in a cute little cafe and have a wander around the streets. It's been a little while since I've been able to do that and I can't think of a better way to spend a day," she said.

Ora is one of the members of the celebrity panel on game show "The Masked Singer", alongside Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and The Hangover star Ken Jeong. In the show, stars perform in elaborate costumes while the panel guess at their identities.

Talking about how she figured out who was who, Ora said: "I relied on my love for music so I really was thinking and listening to the voice, the tempo, the tone, the texture, even sometimes how they breathe. Being a singer I really pick up on these things, so that really helped me out. And to be fair, I did get the most right in this whole competition, I'm just saying."

--IANS

sug/vnc

NewsAbhimanyu Dassani gifts Salman Khan the iconic jacket

Abhimanyu Dassani gifts Salman Khan the iconic jacket

News Akshay Kumar starrer 'Good Newwz' lands in legal trouble

Akshay Kumar starrer 'Good Newwz' lands in legal trouble

NewsStreet Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan showers praise over India's dancing talent

Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan showers praise over India's dancing talent

NewsIndian Idol season 11: Kajol dances on the song of Jannabi Das

Indian Idol season 11: Kajol dances on the song of Jannabi Das

NewsAbhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao team up in Anurag Basu's 'Ludo'

Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao team up in Anurag Basu's 'Ludo'

NewsSaif Ali Khan's Jawaani Jaaneman teaser will take you on fun ride

Saif Ali Khan's Jawaani Jaaneman teaser will take you on fun ride

Feature5 party tracks that need to top your playlist this season

5 party tracks that need to top your playlist this season

FeatureNo plans for 31st night or New Year's Eve? Tension Nahi lene ka apun hai naa

No plans for 31st night or New Year's Eve? Tension Nahi lene ka apun hai naa

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Into You' by Ariana Grande

Song Lyrics of 'Into You' by Ariana Grande