Rapper Eminem has been lot of criticism over a lyric on his new album, in which he equates dropping music to the 2017 terrorist attack at Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester which killed 22 people.

In his new song 'Unaccommodating' which released on Friday, Eminem sings "But I’m contemplating yelling ‘bombs away’ on the game / Like I’m outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting", followed by a bomb sound effect which many are calling disrespectful.

The lyrics have been condemned by both Manchester’s mayor and Figen Murray, a mother of bombing victim Martyn Hett.

"This is unnecessarily hurtful and deeply disrespectful to the families and all those affected," wrote mayor Andy Burnham, while Murray called the song a heartless ‘piggybacking’ off tragedy.

"Feels like he is piggybacking on the fame of Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber and says distasteful things about other celebrities," she wrote in a post which is now-deleted. "Not clever. Totally pointless. And before all Eminem fans pounce on me, I am not interested and will not engaged."

'Unaccommodating' is a song off of Eminem’s new album, 'Music To Be Murdered By', which was also released on Friday. Many of his followers have taken to social media to defend him, with some pointing out that the totality of his album is actually about gun violence and mental health. Others reminded Eminem’s critics that the rapper had donated $2 million to support the victims and their families after the Manchester attacks.