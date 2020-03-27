  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Fans wants 'Mahabharat'. 'Chanakya' back, with 'Ramayan' returning on DD

Fans wants 'Mahabharat'. 'Chanakya' back, with 'Ramayan' returning on DD

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 27 Mar 2020 16:47:45 IST
By Ahana Bhattacharya

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) With Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar announcing the retelecast of the popular television serial of the 1980s, "Ramayan"on Doordarshan during the 21-day natonal lockdown, social media is full of request for retelecast of "Mahabharat" and "Chanakya".

People seems to be having a rush of nostalgia about these serials, which used to dominate the television in the late 1980s and early 1990s. These epics aired on Doordarshan kept people glued to their TV sets. Everybody used to watch "Ramayan" and "Mahabharat" together with their friends and family. Those who didn't have television at home used to visit neighbours to make sure they didn't miss a single episode.

Now with Ramanand Sagar's "Ramayan" being retelecast, everybody is eagerly waiting to watch it again, which reflects from their social media posts. Amid the nationwide lockdown, people confined to their homes have ample time to sit and watch hour-long episodes daily.

Talking about the same, a user tweeted: "#Ramayan to be re-telecast from Tomorrow i.e. 28th March, two times a day. 1st episode at 9 Am and 2nd episode at 9 Pm.

Doordarshan to re-telecast its all time greatest Dharmic content for #coronaviruslockdown and I think they will soon also start #Mahabharat."

Another user demanded: "We love mahabharat also please telecast #Mahabharat."

Another user requested: "Please #Mahabharat telecast at 9 P. M. because we all free in the night."

Reacting to the Union Minister's tweet announcing "Ramayana", another user tweeted: "Great news Sir also retelecast #chanakya too. Please consider about it."

Several others tweeted demanding retelecast of "Chanakya" and "Mahabharat" along with "Ramayan". Since Friday afternoon, the hashtags #Ramayan and #Mahabharat are trending on Twitter.

When asked about "Ramayan" being retelecast and public demanding "Mahabharat" too, actor Nitish Bharadwaj, who used to play the iconic character of Bhagwan Shri Krishna in "Mahabharat" told IANS: "This is wonderful. There are a certain set of values to be learnt from Ramayan and some lessons from Mahabharat. Ramayan will teach today's generation restraint while Mahabharat will give them so many things to think about. It will help them introspect."

Emphasizing why millennials also should watch these epics, which were aired long before they were born, the actor further said: "Perhaps millennials will laugh at the special effects because they are used to much better quality but they need to be told by their parents that this was 30 years ago when special effects didn't exist in this country. Characterisation, storytelling and dialogues are the core things of these two serials. Kids will benefit if they focus on the same."

"There has to be a reason why these two mahakavyas are alive and kicking actually! They have something to offer to mankind," he concluded.

--IANS

abh/vnc

NewsMeghan Markle returns back to showbiz

Meghan Markle returns back to showbiz

NewsCOVID-19 Lockdown: Ramayana to be telecast again

COVID-19 Lockdown: Ramayana to be telecast again

NewsKaty Perry reveals secret to her healthy relationship with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry reveals secret to her healthy relationship with Orlando Bloom

NewsAngelina Jolie lends support to underprivileged kids

Angelina Jolie lends support to underprivileged kids

NewsBalraj Syal faces his worst fear on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10

Balraj Syal faces his worst fear on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10

NewsChannels are playing Mahesh Babu's movies on repeat, find out why

Channels are playing Mahesh Babu's movies on repeat, find out why

FeatureYou favorite songs from the serial 'Dil Se Dil Tak'

You favorite songs from the serial 'Dil Se Dil Tak'

Fashion & LifestyleDeepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and many celebs wearing similar outfits

Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and many celebs wearing similar outfits

NewsFour More Shots Please! Will Give You Major Travel Goals With Your Friends

Four More Shots Please! Will Give You Major Travel Goals With Your Friends