FANTASY ISLAND movie review is here. The American supernatural horror directed, produced, and co-written by Jeff Wadlow is based on ABC's 1977 television series of the same name.

The movie stars Michael Pena, Maggie Q, Lucy Hale, Austin Stowell, Portia Doubleday, Jimmy O. Yang, Ryan Hansen, and Michael Rooker. FANTASY ISLAND has released today - February 14, 2020. Does it raises your hair with that eerie feeling or something else?. Let’s find out in the movie review of FANTASY ISLAND.

Immediate reaction when the end credits roll

Yes things are extremely tepid and unacceptably boring in the movie industry. But what is more frightening is the fact that giants like Sony are backing these fictions like FANTASY ISLAND and releasing on Valentine ’s Day to traumatize your weekend by this torturetainment in the name of entertainment.

The Story of FANTASY ISLAND

Mr. Roarke (Michael Peña) invites Gwen Olsen (Maggie Q), Melanie Cole (Lucy Hale), Patrick Sullivan (Austin Stowell), Brax (Jimmy O. Yang) and JD (Ryan Hansen) to the fantasy island for a once in a lifetime experience. The guests are initially excited and believing it as an adventurous game, start choosing their fantasy. But their fantasies start turning into nightmares and the guests now have a ‘deadly’ task ahead.

FANTASY ISLAND movie review

It’s scary to see a production house like Blumhouse which has carved its niche in the horror/supernatural genre beginning with PARANORMAL ACTIVITY, followed by Oscar-winning GET OUT to steep so low in the horror entertainment genre.

Director and co writer Jeff Wadlow expects the audience to care for these unexplainable events and characters that doesn’t make much sense.

The audience struggles to find any connection with the weird characters and surreal twist of events with no scares in this ultra boring misadventure in the name of scares.

After the initial 5 - 10 minutes, the rest of FANTASY ISLAND is a real torture to your senses and believes in horror. The writers Wadlow, Chris Roach, and Jillian Jacobs make a mockery of the inspiration - ABC's 1977 television series of the same name with the elements of JUMANJI, Agatha Christie's classic And Then There Were None with minimum conviction. The 1977 source material itself may find struggling for acceptance in the heart and minds of today’s generation of horror/super natural lovers.

With a climax that is an exercise of examining the pain plus suffering of the audience where the makers collect all the known elements of a supernatural genre and start throwing it to the audience – Zombies, doppelgangers, eerie spirits etc, etc.

It turns so awfully boring that the audience then starts screaming for the exit route but for fresh air and not scare.

Final words

FANTASY ISLAND is painfully dull, an apology in the supernatural horror genre. No scares, no dares and no fun.

Rating 1/5