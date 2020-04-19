Farah Khan Ali pens open letter to Kangana Ranaut

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali has penned an open letter to actress Kangana Ranaut after the latter came out in support of her sister Rangoli Chandel, whose Twitter account was suspended recently over a controversial post.

For the uninitiated, Farah is Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan's former sister-in-law and Sussane Khan's sister. A few days ago, she called out Rangoli for targeting a specific community. She even reported her Twitter account which eventually led to Rangoli's account being suspended.

It didn't end here. Kangana came out with a video, defending her sister and claimed that the allegations made by Farah are completely false.

Reacting to Kangana's video, Farah penned an open letter to her.

"My dear Kangana, Let me begin by saying I'm a huge fan and you're an amazing actress. My reaction to Rangoli's tweet was because she specifically used the word 'Nazi' along with 'Mullahs and secular media' in her tweet.

"It spoke of making both mullahs and secular media stand in line and shoot them dead... it further said "f****k the history they may call us "Nazis" who cares, life is more imp than fake image. The word Nazis is synonymous with Genocide of the Jews where, as many as 6 million Jews were targeted and exterminated in the Holocaust because of Hitler and the Nazis which eventually lead to World War 2. So using the word Nazi is totally inappropriate, hateful and goes against the rule of law. I reported her tweet to Twitter amongst others because she 'implied Genocide' by that word when she spoke of killing."

Explaining her point, Farah added: "She may be directing her anger towards those she claims killed a doctor in Muradabad and if that's true the man needs to be arrested and punished severally because anyone attacking doctors or nurses especially in today's time is totally non acceptable."

Farah also shared that she has nothing against Rangoli and Kangana.

"I have nothing personal against Rangoli or you and have even met Rangoli in the past where she came across sweet. She has been an acid victim and now a social activist so should be more responsible with her tweets. She should inspire all who have lost hope to have hope. She should lead by example.

"Spewing hatred towards a community and calling for them to be killed for the acts of few is unacceptable. I do hope she sees her error and realises that she has the social and moral responsibility of so much more than just being your sister. God bless you both. May peace be upon you and our country at large," she concluded.

