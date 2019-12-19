Farhan Akhtar broke law by inviting people to rally: Top cop

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 19 Dec 2019 05:18:05 IST

Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter to urge people to join him in protesting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at August Kranti Maidan in the city, but the initiative might have got him into legal trouble.

Senior IPS officer Sandeep Mittal accused Farhan of breaking the law, according to a report in indiatoday.in.

Sharing an explainer video of Section 121 of the Indian Penal Code, Mittal tweeted: "You also need to know that you've committed an Offence u/s 121 of Indian Penal Code & it is not unintentional. @MumbaiPolice & @NIA_India are you listening. Please think of the Nation that is giving you everything in your Life. Understand the Law."

Earlier, Farhan had tweeted, about the anti-CAA protest: "Here's what you need to know about why these protests are important. See you on the 19th at August Kranti Maidan, Mumbai. The time to protest on social media alone is over."

