Farhan Akhtar's COVID-19 spin to 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' poem

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 16 Apr 2020 19:35:08 IST

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) On Thursday, actor Farhan Akhtar tweaked his famous poem "Toh zinda ho tum" from the 2011 film "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara".

He modified the poem to describe the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, and how people are fighting to survive it.

"'Toh Zina Ho Tum' corona version...#laughalittle ...#stayhome...#poemforourtimes," Farhan wrote on Instagram along with a video in which he is seen reciting the new version.

"Chehron par apne mask pehen rahe ho toh zinda ho tum.Houseparty pe yaaron se baat kar rahe ho toh zinda ho tum," Farhan said in the video.

Farhan is spending his lockdown days with his beau Shibani Dandekar.

On the film front, he will be seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's "Toofaan", which is a boxing drama. The film also features Mrunal Thakur.

--IANS

sim/vnc

