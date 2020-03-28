Faruk Kabir's list of 21 things for 21-day lockdown

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Actor-director Faruk Kabir, known for making the web film "377 Ab Normal", is making the most of this 21-day lockdown period.

"In this 21-day lockdown, I've made a 21-day list of 21 things I'd like to improve about myself and add value to the lives of my family members," he said.

"Less is more, so I am eating less and sleeping on time. Most importantly, I've always been fond of mornings, and for the longest time I have wanted to shift from an 8 a.m. wake-up cycle to a 5 a.m. wake-up cycle, and now finally I am staying disciplined and bettering my overall routine," he added.

In fact, he is enjoying his time at home.

"Well, the family is finally getting the time to have meals together, life's blessing. I am currently reading 'The 5 am Club' by Robin Sharma. I am also finishing a thousand-piece puzzle gifted to me by my sister. I am finishing a script and getting the bandwidth to pamper it; staying in touch with my team from time to time. We've set up some creative targets, we can now peacefully achieve," he said.

"I am doing my bit in our society for hygiene. We are also cooking and sending food for building watchman. In the evening, 4.30 to 6 p.m. is dedicated to fitness, mat work, functional training and a lot of stretching for both the body and the imagination. A few minutes of meditation, positive visualisation is how I finish my fitness routine," added Faruk.

