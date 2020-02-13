Fashion designer Wendell Rodricks remains laid to rest

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Feb 2020 20:22:52 IST

Panaji, Feb 13 (IANS) The mortal remains of one of India's top fashion designers and gay icon Wendell Rodricks were laid to rest in his ancestral village of Colvale in North Goa after a solemn funeral ceremony on Thursday evening.

Rodricks who was unwell for several months while, breathed his last on Wednesday evening.

Among those who were present for the funeral ceremony were Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat, local BJP MLA Nilkanth Halarnkar, top industrialists, socialite Bina Ramani, actor Arshad Warsi, among others.

Rodricks, one of the most popular fashion designers from Goa, was awarded a Padma Shri in 2014 and was also accorded the Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts Et Lettres by the French Ministry of Culture in 2015. As a designer he has been credited with reviving the Kunbi saree, worm by the indigenous Kunbi tribal women of Goa.

He was in the process of setting up a museum 'Moda Goa Museum and Research Centre' which Rodricks had dedicated to clothes and fashion in Goa through the ages.

