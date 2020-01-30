Universal Pictures has revealed a new batch of characters and motion posters for 'Fast & Furious 9' giving us our first proper look at John Cena's character in the much awaited film.

The WWE wrestler-turned actor will be replacing Dwayne Johnson, who was last seen in 'Hobbs and Shaw', will be sitting this one out. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson joined the franchise for 2011’s 'Fast Five' and has appeared in the next three films. He last featured alongside Roman Reigns in last year’s spinoff installment, 'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.'

The character posters are exactly what the fans would expect as they reveal all the new movie's main cast members positioned against vehicles that they will presumably be driving in the movie.

The posters feature Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), Roman (Tyrese Gibson), Tej (Ludacris) and Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel), along with John Cena's mysterious character and Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster). John Cena's character who will be making his debut in the Fast franchise looks like how one might expect him to look in this universe.

'Fast & Furious 9' is directed by Justin Lin, who has helmed four of the previous films in the popular franchise. The cast also includes Guardians of the Galaxy star Michael Rooker, along with Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren, who will be reprising their roles from 'The Fate of the Furious'.

The first full trailer for 'F9' is slated to release on Friday. The film will hit the theaters on May 22, 2020.

Check out the character posters below: