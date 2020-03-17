  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial | 17 Mar 2020

Fatima Sana Shaikh, the most imperative element in Dangal with her encapsulating performance, recently wrapped up another will-be awe-striking performance. Everyone awaits the actress’s next film, her passion and dedication is proof that she will deliver flawlessly in her next performance.

The actress has really versatile acting skills and versatility is sure to show a very commendable character on-screen.  She has a stellar solid line up of characters that she is going to nail and has started the year with her pockets full. Fatima’s versatility is very well-rooted and it only grows with time and she is sure to branch out into more amazing roles.

Fatima has a knack for absorbing, grasping and learning from other big actors while working with them. At the same time, the actress maintains and adds colors of her own authentic self. The actress really puts in her all while acting. In order to give a natural performance in Dangal, she actually learned wrestling so her character seems innately like a wrestler. 

Fatima has really made her own space in the Indian film industry. Her acting really absorbs the audience into the screen. The actress’ is building a bridge to success for herself by using her jaw-dropping foundation in acting as bricks.

With a promising 2020, Fatima will be juggling between the films “Ludo” and “Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari”.

