Fearing attacks from Iran, US & allies issue advisories

Washington DC/New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) Following the US drone strike that killed Iran's most powerful military commander and intelligence chief Major General Qasem Soleimani and others in Bhagdad, the US, Israel and France have issued advisories for their respective citizens, anticipating attacks from Tehran.

While the US has asked its citizens to leave Iraq immediately and avoid the US embassy there, Israel put all its diplomatic missions across the world on high alert, fearing possible retaliation from Iran.

The French embassy in Tehran has asked its citizens in Iran to stay away from gatherings and refrain from clicking photographs.

Meanwhile, Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) announced on Friday that besides Soleimani, four other top leaders of the force were killed in the US strike in Baghdad -- General Hussein Jaafari Naya, Colonel Shahroud Muzaffari Niya, Major Hadi Tarmi and Captain Waheed Zamanian.

--IANS

aat/arm