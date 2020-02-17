Few facts about Sidharth Shukla

Even after Bigg Boss 13 is over, the craze is not over yet. The show has remained a part of the headlines so far. The winner of Bigg Boss 13 winner is Sidharth Shukla. Everyone wants to know about Siddharth Shukla.

So we are here to talk about his few facts of Siddharth Shukla. He is an Indian television actor and model from Mumbai. He made his acting debut in the 2008 show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He is known for his roles in Love U Zindagi, Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak. He participated in the reality shows Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss 13.

In 2014 Shukla made his film debut in a supporting role in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

In 2019 , he was amongst Top 10 most searched celebrities in India on Google.

In 2008, he made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He later had lead roles in Jaane Pehchaane Se Ye Ajnabbi, Love U Zindagi and Balika Vadhu.

In 2013, Shukla participated in the celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

In January 2014, it was reported that Shukla had signed a 3-film-deal with Dharma Productions. In the following year, Shukla debuted in their romantic comedy Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania in a supporting role, playing the character of an NRI doctor named Angad Bedi.

In 2014, he hosted the crime show Savdhaan India. In 2016, he participated in the stunt reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. He was eliminated in the earlier weeks but returned as a wild card contestant again. Shukla was declared the winner in April. He also hosted india's Got talent 7 along with Bharti Singh.

In 2017, he played role of Parth Bhanushali in Dil se Dil Tak with co-star Rashami Desai and Jasmin Bhasin. In 2019, he participated and won the reality show Bigg Boss 13.