FICCI ex-chief Suri lauded for enhancing Indo-Japan links

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) Bharat Hotels Ltd head and former FICCI President Jyotsna Suri, who was recently conferred Japan's high honour of the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star, was felicitated here on Friday for boosting bilateral relations.

At the ceremony here, Japanese Ambassador to India Suzuki Satoshi highlighted Suri's service in the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in enhancing Japan-India economic relations and organising the Japan-India Tourism Summit.

"As the co-chair of FICCI Forum of Parliamentarians, she also contributed to revitalising exchanges between parliamentarians from Japan and India," he said, as per a Japanese Embassy statement.

The reception was attended by Union Minister Piyush Goyal and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, among other dignitaries representing the Indian public and private sectors.

Suri was conferred the Japanese honour at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo in November 2019 in recognition of her outstanding contribution to strengthening Japan-India economic relations and promoting people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

