Film body warns Indian musicians against working with Pak artistes

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Apr 2020 20:26:22 IST

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has issued a circular warning Indian musicians and singers against working with Pakistani artistes. This comes after designer Vijay Arora and singer Harshdeep Kaur recently collaborated with noted Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan through a digital concert.

"We are pained to inform all members that despite being fully aware that FWICE has issued a total non-cooperation circular advising all members not to work in any manner whatsoever with all Pakistani artistes, singers and technicians, some members are blatantly violating the non-cooperation circular by working in various mode and media of entertainment like a recent instance in which our musicians have worked online with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan of Pakistan which is being seen online. We have been informed that more such entertainment products and songs are being planned and made," the circular reads.

The film body warned all Indian musicians, singers, artistes and technicians that "anyone found cooperating or working in any manner with Pakistani artistes" will be subject to "strict disciplinary action". The circular has been signed by FWICE chief advisor Ashoke Pandit, president BN Tiwari, general secretary Ashok Dubey, and treasurer Gangeshwarlal Shrivastav.

FWICE reminded everyone that while the entire world is battling the COVID 19 pandemic, "Pakistan is still busy killing our soldiers on the borders".

Sharing the circular on Twitter, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote: "No working with #Pakistani artists, singers, technicians, no working on digital platforms too... #FWICE issues stern warning... OFFICIAL STATEMENT."

